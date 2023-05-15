SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,770,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.40.

NYSE SITE opened at $148.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

