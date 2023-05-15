Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $173.66 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,355. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

