Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,199 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GAN were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 692.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GAN by 600.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 341,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 101,606 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in GAN by 21.2% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GAN by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

GAN Stock Down 6.5 %

GAN Company Profile

GAN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

(Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.