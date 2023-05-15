Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 10,000 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLI opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.73 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

