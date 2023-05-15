Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

