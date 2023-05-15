Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATO opened at $119.15 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

