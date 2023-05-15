Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $127,000 Position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,348 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Performance Shipping were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 3.4 %

PSHG stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.50. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

