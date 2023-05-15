Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $137,000 Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

