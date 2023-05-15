Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $179,000 Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

