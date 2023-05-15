Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 1,173.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NVEI opened at $34.66 on Monday. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

