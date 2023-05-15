Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $188,000 in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Clearfield Stock Performance

About Clearfield

Clearfield stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.