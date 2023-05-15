Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vontier were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $27.86 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

