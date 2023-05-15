Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in YETI by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

