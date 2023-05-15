Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 1,700 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $120.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.