Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FirstService were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $145.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

