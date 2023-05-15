Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 19,500 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after acquiring an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $23.98 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.