Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,165 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $153.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

