Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 514 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,756 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $99,039,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 91,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 67,660 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.61 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

