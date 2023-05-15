Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 70,349 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,349 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

