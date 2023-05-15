Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 86,021 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,021 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,406,723 shares in the company, valued at $234,664,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,133,184 shares of company stock worth $142,040,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.