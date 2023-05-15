Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 89 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.14 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

