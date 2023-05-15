SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 2,395.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 3,409,524 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 59.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,064 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

SmartRent Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $660.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.85. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. On average, analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.