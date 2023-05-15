Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.24) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

