Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Insider Activity

Snap Price Performance

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $453,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265 over the last three months.

SNAP opened at $8.55 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.