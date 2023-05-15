Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Benchmark cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

