SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $93.82.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.