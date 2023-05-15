Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Spire by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $78.86.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

