Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SRC opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

