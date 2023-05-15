Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

