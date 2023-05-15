State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

