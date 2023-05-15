State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 57.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 383,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,729,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 289,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

