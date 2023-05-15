State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading

