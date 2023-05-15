State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 243,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

