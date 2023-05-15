State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 39.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

