State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,952 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $884.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

