State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,260 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Articles

