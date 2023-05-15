State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,420 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

