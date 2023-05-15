Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
Steel Partners stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $949.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
