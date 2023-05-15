Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $949.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,961 shares of company stock worth $916,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

