SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,759,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

