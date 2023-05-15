Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,400 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,100,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

