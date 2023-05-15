Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Company Profile

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

