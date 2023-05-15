Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $254.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.00 and a 200-day moving average of $246.80. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

