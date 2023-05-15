Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

SMAR opened at $41.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

