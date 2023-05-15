Swiss National Bank Buys 10,900 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 714,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

