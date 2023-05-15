Swiss National Bank Buys 11,800 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $12.21 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In related news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares worth $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

