Swiss National Bank Buys 16,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $19,600,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,381,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

