Swiss National Bank Buys 35,100 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.