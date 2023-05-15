Swiss National Bank Buys 3,800 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,219,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

