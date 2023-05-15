Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BRP were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.