Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $54.57 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $83.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

